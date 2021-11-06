Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $724,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 79.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 130.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.58 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

