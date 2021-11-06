Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,115 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $101.07 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $614,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,055 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

