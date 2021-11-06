Amalgamated Bank Buys 78,158 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FOX by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

FOX stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

