Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $91.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Argus cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

