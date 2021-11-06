Amalgamated Bank Has $3.70 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 190.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

NYSE RE opened at $273.55 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $208.03 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.74.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

