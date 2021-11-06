Amalgamated Bank Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of INCY opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

