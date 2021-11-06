Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABEV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ambev by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 194,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 102,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.