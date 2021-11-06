AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.44. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 82.01% from the company’s current price.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of AMC opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,605 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $942,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

