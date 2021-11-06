Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.10.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $180.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.38. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

