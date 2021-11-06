Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $6.23 on Friday, hitting $180.24. 490,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $223.38. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

