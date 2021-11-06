Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $223.38. Amedisys has a one year low of $137.82 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

