America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

ATAX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 145,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,351. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

