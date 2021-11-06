American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,884. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

