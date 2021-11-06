American Homes 4 Rent Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 121.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

