American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.
AIG opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.
American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
