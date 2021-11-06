American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

AIG opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

