American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.
American International Group stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.
American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
