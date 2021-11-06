American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

American International Group stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

