American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.92 and last traded at C$4.91. 383,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 861,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$933.44 million and a P/E ratio of -31.88.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.