AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

