AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.