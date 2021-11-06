AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMN opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.