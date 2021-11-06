Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.81.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, insider Samuel Lyon acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $29,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,748.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

