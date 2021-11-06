Amplifon’s (AMFPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMFPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplifon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amplifon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.