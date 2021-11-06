AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. AMREP has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $109.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.19%.

In other AMREP news, Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMREP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMREP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of AMREP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.