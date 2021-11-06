Amundi Acquires Shares of 117,364 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. Amundi owned about 0.07% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $50,193,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of STAG opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

