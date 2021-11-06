Amundi Acquires Shares of 79,988 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. Amundi owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

