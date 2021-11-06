Amundi Buys New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $131,014,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.16. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $145.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,767 shares of company stock worth $3,896,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

