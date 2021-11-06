Amundi Invests $3.88 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Amundi acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Amundi owned 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 138.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 259,727 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

