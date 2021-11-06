Amundi Invests $4.16 Million in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.73 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,259.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,123 shares of company stock worth $4,451,930. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

