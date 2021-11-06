Amundi Purchases New Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 133,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

