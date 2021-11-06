Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK opened at $260.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $187.20 and a 1 year high of $261.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.83.

