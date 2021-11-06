Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 9,675 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

