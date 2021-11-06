Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 55.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 93,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.15. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.