Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $348.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $310.09 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

