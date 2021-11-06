Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PDS Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDSB. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $11.49 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.46.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

