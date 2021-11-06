Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Stephens boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

