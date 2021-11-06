Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. 3M posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.80. 1,814,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.67. 3M has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.