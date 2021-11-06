Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.36. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $235.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

