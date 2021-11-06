Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. 146,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $610.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

