Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $146.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.46 million to $147.52 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 163,284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 558.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

