Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,940. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.80. 184,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.55. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.