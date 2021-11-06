Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.82). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $563.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.49. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

