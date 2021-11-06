Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.01. 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.11.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

