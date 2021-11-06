Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $338.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

