Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.03). Redfin reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $770,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Redfin by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 105,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $49.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

