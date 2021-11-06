Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.55 Million

Brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to announce sales of $222.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.10 million and the lowest is $220.81 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $932.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 439,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 70.95.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

