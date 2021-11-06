Analysts Set Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) PT at $33.40

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGS stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 161,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

