Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target at $36.71

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDUAF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CDUAF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.41. 2,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $30.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.