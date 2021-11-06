Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target at $36.71

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDUAF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CDUAF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.41. 2,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $30.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

