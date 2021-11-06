Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Price Target at GBX 1,474.29

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,474.29 ($19.26).

A number of brokerages have commented on CPG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CPG traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,602 ($20.93). 3,515,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,498.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,658.06. The company has a market cap of £28.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,114.50 ($14.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

