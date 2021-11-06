Analysts Set Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price at $47.83

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $2,305,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $44.16. 214,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,761. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

