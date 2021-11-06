Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $95.50

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in GDS by 61.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GDS by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 830,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its position in GDS by 147.4% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.30. 964,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

